From sandy wilson home
Sandy Wilson Home Lexy Modern King Bed, Silver Grey
Advertisement
It's all about minimal and simplicity. Not into the glam look but still want a bed with great style? The Lexy Modern Bed is the perfect bed for you! Crafted beautifully with solid kiln-dried birch wood and upholstered with high quality fabrics, this bed will be perfect for your bedroom makeover! Features:- The Birchwood is a deciduous hardwood that isnt easily mottled or discolored overtime which makes it ideal for furniture making.- All exposed hardware has a Zinc finish- Woven Polyester wrapped premium flame-retardant foam for a medium firm feel- Masterfully handmade by experienced furniture craftsmen and women- Size Availability: Twin, Full, Queen, & King- Box spring not required. Color: Silver Grey.