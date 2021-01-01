From munro
Munro Lexi
Keep a cool vibe in the low profile Lexi. Upper made with rich leather with a stylish printed leather on heel cup. Dual side zippers and a heel tab provide an easy on and off. Soft textile lining for a great all-day wear. Cushioned leather-lined footbed for added support. Stylish stacked heel. Steel shank construction adds strength and stability for a continually confident stride. Natural rubber outsole from latex provides grip and absorbs shock to reduce fatigue. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 11 oz Circumference: 10 in Shaft: 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width W (D). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.