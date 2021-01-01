From theory
Theory Lewis Crewneck Sweater
This crewneck sweater is crafted in a dimensional two-tone, textured knit from organic cotton thats soft and lightweight. Its cut in a relaxed shape and finished with ribbed trim. Crewneck Long sleeves Pullover style Ribbed trim Cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Relaxed fit About 28" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND For two decades, Theory has nailed the art of polished dressing through its well-tailored pieces. Innovative fabrications and an elevated, minimalist aesthetic make the brand's separates a wardrobe main story season after season. Modern Coll & Outerwear - Theory > Theory > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Theory. Color: Grey Multi. Size: Large.