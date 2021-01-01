From brooks
Brooks Levitate 4 L.E.
The Brooks Levitate 4 running shoes are even more lightweight than before! These road running shoes have a soft, secure fit that will see you through every mile with comfortable support and incredible responsiveness. Predecessor: Levitate 3. Support Type: Neutral. Cushioning: High energizing cushioning. Surface: Road. Differential: 8mm. Fit Knit upper offers a secure yet soft fit around the foot that's lighter, softer, and more breathable than before. Lace-up closure delivers a secure, adjustable fit. Padded tongue for added comfort. Wraparound integrated collar provides a sock-like fit. Smooth fabric lining offers a great in-shoe feel. Removable cushioned footbed for added underfoot support and shock absorption. DNA AMP midsole is now 20% lighter and allows your foot to spring off the ground with each step for speedier, more efficient energy return. Durable rubber outsole has a flexible arrow-point pattern that helps you move from heel to toe quickly without ever losing energy. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz Shaft: 3 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.