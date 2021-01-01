Levi's x Grateful Dead Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt - Women's 2XL
Our Levi’s® x Grateful Dead capsule collection fuses iconic graphics, tie-dye psychedelics;and, yes, a dancing bear or two;in a range of special denim pieces, accessories and customizations. With this collaboration, we celebrate our ongoing legacy of music, community and creativity. Show your love for the Grateful Dead in our psychedelic starburst tie-dye tee with “Steal Your Face" logo at left chest pocket and iconic “Skull & Roses” artwork on back. Levi’s® x Grateful Dead psychedelic starburst tie-dye tee "Steal your Face” logo at left chest pocket, iconic “Skull & Roses” artwork on back Supersoft 100% cotton jersey