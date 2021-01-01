Levi's WellThread Ribcage Straight Jeans - Women's 27x27
Advertisement
Since 1873, we’ve made timeless clothes that are built to endure. But style shouldn’t come at the expense of the environment. Our solution: the Levi’s® WellThread™ Collection. These low-impact garments can be kept and worn for many years and –– when it’s time, and where the technology exists –– easily recycled. We follow the industry’s strictest guidelines for material assembly: every material that goes into the fabric is recyclable. We reimagined our best-selling high-rise, the Ribcage, with cottonized hemp, which requires less water and fewer pesticides to grow. Levi’s® WellThread™: our most sustainably designed collection Our beloved Ribcage Jean, sustainably crafted from cottonized hemp Hemp requires less water and fewer pesticides to grow, helping us reduce the environmental footprint of this garment Designed to be 100% recyclable Made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist Hits at the ankle for a versatile look