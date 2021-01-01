From levi's(r)
Levi's(r) Faux Leather James Dean Jacket
Look effortlessly cool in the Levi's Faux Leather James Dean Jacket. Front zip-closure. Spread collar. Two front hand pockets. Zip-closure chest pockets. Interior safety pocket. Long sleeves with zip-closure cuffs. Water-resistant. Lightweight. 100% polyurethane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Sleeve Length: 32 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.