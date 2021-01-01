From levi's(r)
Levi's(r) Cameron Short Sleeve Woven
Elevate your weekend look with the versatile Levi's Cameron Short Sleeve Woven shirt. The button-down shirt is crafted from a lightweight poplin woven in a plaid design for a smart-casual finish. Button-down collar and short sleeves. Straight back yoke with a center box pleat. A single patch chest pocket. Button-down front closure. Subtle shirttail hem. 60% cotton, 40% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.