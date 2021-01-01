From cerno
Levis LED Accent Pendant Light by Cerno - Color: Silver - Finish: Brushed Aluminum - (06-100-A-27P1)
Cerno Pendants fuse quality, performance, and resource efficiency with modern design. The Levis LED Accent Pendant Light is available in frosted polymer, brushed aluminum, or beech wood and combines modern design with energy efficient LED technology. Features: Aluminum and polymer body Energy efficient LED light source Dimmable with Low Voltage Electronic Dimmer (sold separately) Low Profile or Extended Canopy options (Extended Canopy provides space for LED driver when adequate j box space is not available) Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Shape: Abstract. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Aluminum