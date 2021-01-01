Levi's Autumn Blazer - Women's S
Our take on a timeless style. Not only is this blazer perfectly made for your day at the office, its refined design and fashion-forward color gives just the right amount of attitude to any look. Throw it over a tee and jeans for an instant classic or size up and wear it with your favorite statement belt for an ultra modern look. A modern take on the classic blazer Made with corduroy for a vintage-inspired style and cozy feel Versatility that you can dress up or down Timeless notch lapel