Levi's 501 Original Selvedge Cropped Women's Jeans 26x28
An iconic straight fit with our signature button fly, you know 501® Original Fit Jeans when you see them. They’ve been worn by everybody who’s anybody: cowboys, cowgirls, rock stars, presidents, rebels, style icons. The best part about 501® Original Jeans is that there are no rules to how you wear them. This style features front crease abrasion, a cropped hem and is made in our finest light-wash denim. And even better ; this one's sustainably constructed with our most premium organic cotton. Sustainably constructed with our most premium 100% organic cotton Light authentic wash Front crease abrasion The original blue jean since 1873, made in our most premium fabric and finishing Our signature straight fit jean with a cropped silhouette and added stretch Timeless all-American style A blank canvas for self-expression