Iconic Home Leverett Dining Chair Upholstered Oval Back Armless Design Velvet Wrapped Wood Gold Tone Metal Tipped Legs (Set of 2) Modern Contemporary, Grey

Sitting PRETTY - Elegant and timeless design abounds on the leveret dining side chair - From its oval Back, Armless design to its luxurious velvet cushioning and velvet wrapped wood, gold tone metal tipped legs, every detail makes this a timeless piece perfect for most décor - This chair sits beautifully around a dining table or can be used in any conversation area - perfect in multiples for your dining room, living room, den, lounge, or office Fabric: LUXURIOUS velvet upholstery – Expertly upholstered in premium quality velvet fabric – The plush texture of this velvet creates a rich and luxurious feel Design: STYLISH MODERN TRANSITIONAL LOOK - Sitting in between contemporary and traditional, modern transitional design provides tremendous aesthetic versatility to be used within virtually any interior décor Comfort: PLUSH MULTI density CUSHIONING – Plush multi density foam fill allows for a soft yet supportive seat – You and your guests will relax in comfort and style Quality: ENGINEERED TO PERFECTION – All Chic Home Furniture products are made with durable top of the line materials under strict quality control standards that create a lasting piece for your home