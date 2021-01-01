From true north by sleep philosophy
True North by Sleep Philosophy Level 2 300 Thread Count Cotton Sateen White Down Comforter with 3M Scotchgard, One Size , White
The True North Stain Release 3M Scotchgard 300 Thread Count Cotton Sateen White Down Comforter in level 2 is perfect for users that need extra warmth than level 1. The comforter is filled with high quality 600 fill power 80% white down, 20% feather. Did you know that down provides approximately three times the warmth per ounce compared to even the best synthetic alternatives? Down is also breathable and helps to wick away moisture while you sleep. Our 300 thread count, 100% cotton sateen cover features 3M Scotchgard stain release which removes dirt easier in wash. The fabric remains soft and breathable while helping to keep your comforter looking newer longer. The end to end sewn through box quilting ensures that the white down doesn't shift, so you'll never have any cold spots on the bed. 300 Thread count 100% cotton sateen coverLevel 2 600 fill power 80% white down 20% feather fill3M Scotchgard moisture management and stain release to last longerBreathable and soft for a good night sleepConveniently machine washable This Level 2 down comforter provides midweight warmth and has a silky-soft cotton sateen cover.midweight warmthdown is breathable and helps to wick away moisture while you sleep300-thread-count 100% cotton sateen coverfeatures Scotchgardâ„¢ stain release finish which lets the fabric remain soft and breathable while helping to keep your comforter looking newer longerend-to-end sewn-through box quilting ensures that the white down doesnâ€™t shift, so youâ€™ll never have any cold spots on the bed600-fill-power white duck downdown-proof face and reversecotton cover with down fillwashableimported