From teeisle 17th birthday clothing version 2021
Level 17 Unlocked Awesome Since 2004 Dabbing Turtle Birthday Tote Bag
Advertisement
Funny video gamers 17th birthday party clothing for teen boys and girls. Dabbing turtle holding a video game controller for fun 17th birthday celebration. Perfect dabbing gamer theme birthday party apparel for any teen boy and girl made / born in 2004. 17th birthday turtle party video gamer birthday clothing for 17 year-old teenagers. Dabbing turtle video gaming themed birthday outfit for 17 years old teen boys and girls, video game lovers, PC game fans, your son, daughter, niece, nephew or grandchild. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.