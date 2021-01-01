From teeisle awesome 10th birthday clothing
Level 10 Unlocked - Dabbing Dalmatian Gamer 10th Birthday Tote Bag
Funny video gamers 10th birthday party clothing for boys and girls. Dabbing dalmatian dog holding video game controller 10th bday outfit for 10 year-old kids. Dabbing gamer theme birthday party apparel for any boy and girl turning 10 years old. 10th birthday dalmatian party Level 10 Unlocked video game birthday costume for 10 year-old kids. Dabbing dalmatian video gaming themed birthday outfit for 10 years old kids, video game lovers, PC game fans, your son, daughter, niece, nephew or grandchild. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.