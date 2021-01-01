Levante Rectangular Bamboo Umbrella by Bambrella - Color: Blue (2x3m REC-L-N)

The Levante Rectangular Bamboo Umbrella from Bambrella delights with a stylish contemporary carriage and casts a broad shadow anywhere it is placed. The central structure uses smoothly-turned bamboo to form the hub, runner, and finial, while a double pulley and rope system aids in raising and lowering the wide rectangular canopy supported by steel-bolted bamboo arms. The rest of the structure is simple, with a single-piece pole set solidly into a robust base providing a sturdy structure fit for years of service. Bambrella presents the highest quality laminated bamboo parasol on the market. Bambrella supplies commercial, contract, and domestic users with strong, durable well-designed parasols that maintain a natural wood finish and feel. After years of testing to solve industry and manufacturing difficulties, Bambrella created patented new technologies and processes that enhance the quality and life of their products far beyond industry standards. The lamination and treatment of Bambrella's Moso Bamboo poles and parts effectively eradicates the possibility of moisture retention issues such as mold and mildew, and maintains the utmost flexible strength of the product. Bambrella is serious on its environmental impact, and is a certificate holder in the Forest Stewardship Council. The FSC has only certified bamboo forests since 2008, and although bamboo is the fastest growing plant in the world, even these forests should be sustainably managed in order to protect local communities and natural wildlife. All materials used in Bambrella products are 100% recyclable, and product components designed for minimum environmental impact. Shade yourself with a little piece of paradise. Shade yourself with Bambrella. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Blue. Finish: Navy