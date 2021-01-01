From calligaris
Levante Extending Table by Calligaris - Color: Beige - Finish: Wood tones - (CS4091011GTR3280020000B)
Advertisement
Made in Italy Levante Extending Table, combines the tactile nature of wood with the transparency of the glass top which reveals the vibrant color of the accent bar, given by the two aluminum guides. The table is fitted with two side extension leaves to seat several guests. Many combinations are possible thanks to the different color finishes of the three elements. An amazing timeless mix that can be easily matched to several chairs in the Calligaris Collection. Backed by Calligaris's 1 year warranty. Founded by Antonio Calligaris in 1923, Calligaris is a family-run contemporary Italian home design company. Fusing its roots in wood craftsmanship - the trade that launched their first chairs decades ago. From that artisan birthplace of tradition, style and quality, Calligaris has travelled a long road leading to the use of the most innovative technologies available and expanding to new mediums - from plastics and glass to metal, textiles and leather.Today, the Calligaris range of distinctive collections includes chairs and stools, dining and occasional tables and bedroom-lighting furnishings. Calligaris works with care, passion and creativity to bring into being the best of Italian design, making high quality products at an accessible price. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Beige.