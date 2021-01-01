Leukemia Awareness Grandpa Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Grandpa Leukemia support, Leukemia Grandpa, Leukemia Grandfather, Leukemia Granddad, leukaemia Granddad, Granddad leukaemia awareness, Leukemia family member, and Leukemia Granddad Support 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.