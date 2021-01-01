From kirkland's
Letti Tweed Concave Club Accent Chair
The Letti Tweed Concave Club Accent Chair will add a traditional, antique inspired look to your home. Its classic design and neutral material makes it to perfect piece for any style. Pair it with a throw pillow to complete the look. Chair measures 30.25L x 32W x 34.75H in.; Seat height: 19.25 in. Crafted with a wooden frame Brown birch wood finish legs Upholstered in gray fabric Concave armchair design Features high density foam cushions Weight limit: 250 lbs. Some assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.