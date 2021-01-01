Gifts For Yachting & Sailing Boats Letter T Nautical Marine Sail Boat Flag Code Signal Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Letter T Nautical Marine Boat Flag Code Signal trendy, stylish, and subtle high fashion touch that makes a great accessory addition to your personal style. You'll love this pretty cute sexy design that is so awesome it matches your outfit. Perfect present or gift for mom, mother, wife, dad, father, husband, brother, sister, son or daughter, niece, teenager, yacht captain, best family friend birthday graduation party, promotion, Christmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only