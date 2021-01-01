Purchase the Silver Letter Mylar Balloon by Celebrate It™ at Michaels. com. Shiny and attractive, this letter balloon by Celebrate It is sure to jazz up your party décor instantly. Shiny and attractive, this letter balloon by Celebrate It is sure to jazz up your party décor instantly. You can team it with other letters or numbers to form customized names, words or phrases. Details: Silver colored 16" Available in multiple styles Mylar Polyethylene, alumite and polypropylene | Silver Letter Mylar Balloon by Celebrate It™ | Alphabet R | 16 in | Michaels®