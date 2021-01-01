Sports Legendz Letter Initial J Tennis Ball Monogram Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Show off your favorite letter in style. Makes a fantastic gift for birthdays, holiday gifts, and stocking stuffers. Makes a great gift for tennis players, coaches, and fans! Perfect for men, women, boys, girls and anyone that loves the sport. Rep' your favorite letter, support your favorite superstar, or show your favorite initial in style. Makes a perfect design for tennis players! Grab one for you and one for a friend. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only