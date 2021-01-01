Let's Taco Bout It Counselor Psychologist Item Let's Taco Bout It Counselor Psychologist Mental Health Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you finding something special for your beloved one who is always proud of his/her job as a counselor, psychologist or therapist? Then, this Let's Taco Bout It item featuring a smiling taco sitting on a couch is what for you! Taco Lover, Tacos, Proud Counselor, Psychologist, Mental Health, Therapist, Job Pride, Mental Health Awareness, Speech Therapist, Birthday, Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Xmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only