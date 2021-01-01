Let's Have A Moment Of Science Teacher Scientist Raglan Baseball Tee

Let us have a moment of science. Funny gift for physical science, biology, chemistry, or physics teachers. Ideal for any march, 100th Day of School celebration, first or last day, appreciation ceremony, awards banquet, or gift giving occasion. Nice for science lover. Science pun. Your favorite education teach or chemist is sure to love this. These are super fun designs with the best cool sayings, funny graphics, and scientific themes. Wear on lab teaching days! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem