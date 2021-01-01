From st patricks soul irish
Let's Get This Paddy Started Party St Patricks Day 2021 Premium T-Shirt
Make St. Patricks Day Great again with lucky 4 leaf clover apparel. The perfect St. Paddys Day Drinking Team design, this isn't the usual kiss me I'm Irish for your Irish Pub Crawl. You'll not be an unlucky leprechaun wearing this design this March 17th. Funny Let's Get This Paddy Started St Patrick's Day tee is perfect for when you are out partying, drinking or parade watching. If you're up to shenanigans this March, let the world know with this awesome Irish style tee! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.