Let's be Merry Hot Drinks In Christmas Mugs For Coffee Lover T-Shirt

The fun design features a graphic of a hot chocolate mug and says I just want to drink hot cocoa watch Christmas movies. Great to wear to a party or as a pajama shirt for giving presents on X-mas Eve. Ideal stocking filler if you believe in Santa Claus. Perfect hilarious gift idea for coffeeholic person, friends, mom, dad, grandpa, grandma, brother, husband, wife, uncle or anyone really love drinking coffee, skeleton, and flower on Birthday, Christmas, Mothers day, Fathers day, Halloween or any occasion Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem