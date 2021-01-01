From birthy people inc.
Let the Oxytocin Flow Love Hormone Molecule Tote Bag
A perfect gift from a mom, doula, birth assistant, midwife, student midwife, or OB. This birthy design is perfect for individuals who support women, babies, and their families before, during, and after birth. This design tells people that you understand the support role of a doula or midwife or student midwife. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.