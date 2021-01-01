From electro music is love appparel co.
Less Drama More Techno House Music EDM Rave Cat Tote Bag
Advertisement
Do you like techno beats and cats? Then this funny Less Drama More Techno outfit is perfect for you as a rave music lover. Perfect for the club and the dance floor. Put your headphones on, turn the music on, raise the volume, and dance. Great cat to wear to a music festival, concerts, night clubs or as a DJ. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.