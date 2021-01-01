Lesher Regal Center Open Single Curtain Rod
Description
Features:Mounting brackets and hardware includedRod and brackets is made of metalDrapery opens in the middle and stacks on each sideDesigned for use with pinch pleat draperies and Ivy Bronx Clip HooksTraverse rods are D shaped which enables slides to traverse easilyHigh quality smooth traverse operation; superior slide fit between inner and outer rod30'' - 48'' includes 1 pair of end brackets, weight tolerance: 4 lbs for one way use, 6 lbs for center open use48'' - 84'' includes 1 pair of end brackets and 1 center support, weight tolerance: 7 lbs for one way use, 10 lbs for center open use66'' - 120'' includes 1 pair of end brackets and 2 center support, weight tolerance: 10 lbs for one way use, 15 lbs for center open use84'' - 156'' includes 1 pair of end brackets and 3 center support, weight tolerance: 13 lbs for one way use, 20 lbs for center open useLesher collectionProduct Type: Single Curtain RodFinish: Mounting Bracket Included: NoNumber of Mounting Brackets Included: Rod Included: YesNumber of Curtain Rods Included: 1Wraparound/Blackout Rod: Material: Steel/PlasticMaterial Details: Metal Type: Powder Coated Finish: NoFinial Included: NoNumber of Finials Included: Hand Rubbed Finish: NoCurtain Rod Hardware Included: YesCurtain Tieback Included: NoNumber of Curtain Tiebacks Included: Compatible Curtain Rod Accessory Part Number: 6996RPieces Included: 10 ringsSolid Wood Construction: Outdoor Use: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Water Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Rust Resistant: NoLead Free: YesHand Crafted: NoGlass Component: NoBeveled Glass: Tempered Glass: Frosted Glass: Removable Parts: YesProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothCountry of Origin: TaiwanCurtain Rings Included: YesNumber of Curtain Rings Included: 10Rod Socket Included: NoNumber of Rod Sockets Included: Curtain Holdback Included: NoNumber of Curtain Holdbacks Included: Our Quick Picks: Spefications:ANSI/WCMA A100.1-2018 Standard: YesSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): SOR/2019-97 - Corded Window Coverings Regulations: Dimensions:Clearance between the rod and the wall: 3.35"Cord length: 12'Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 2.4Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" - 48" W): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 84" - 156" W): 84Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 66" - 120" W): 66Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" - 84" W): 48Maximum Bracket Weight: Mounting Bracket Height: Mounting Bracket Width: Rod Diameter: 1.5Finial Height: 2.4Finial Width: Finial Opening Diameter: Adjustable Width (Size: 30" - 48" W): YesMaximum Rod Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" - 48" W): 48Minimum Rod Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" - 48" W): 30Adjustable Width (Size: 48" - 84" W): YesMaximum Rod Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" - 84" W): 84Minimum Rod Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" - 84" W): 48Adjustable Width (Size: 66" - 120" W): YesMaximum Rod Width - Side to Side (Size: 66" - 120" W): 120Minimum Rod Width - Side to Side (Size: 66" - 120" W): 66Adjustable Width (Size: 84" - 156" W): YesMaximum Rod Width - Side to Side (Size: 84" - 156" W): 156Minimum Rod Width - Side to Side (Size: 84" - 156" W): 84Accomodates Rod Diameter: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesAdditional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Drill, level, screwdriverInstallation Instructions: Additional Parts Required: NoParts Needed: Warranty: Size: 30" - 48" W, Finish: Black