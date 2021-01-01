Les Phyto Ombres Long Lasting Radiant Eyeshadow - # 22 Mat Grape - 1.5g/0.05oz

A flawless, long-wearing single eyeshadow Extra-sensory texture instantly blends with skin Leaves a super-fine smoothing film on the eyelids Offers luminous color to illuminate the eyes with a three-dimensional effect Infused with naturally-derived extracts for absolute softness amp; comfort Delivers five finishes including matte, silky, metallic, glow amp; sparkling Suitable for sensitive eyes amp; contact lens wearers Ophthalmologically amp; dermatologically tested Available in a wide range of intense amp; seductive shades