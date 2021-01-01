Les Coulisses de LOpera by Jules Cheret. 15 inches wide by 35 inches tall. Framed in a two inch wide and three quarter inch tall black frame with light wood grain look. Our giclee prints are printed on matte paper. That means they will have a rich, deep color gamut. I love giclee prints made using matte paper for the way the color absorbs and reflects light. This print will be treated with our Acrylic Finish. Acrylic Finish replaces the glass with a textured finish that gives the print the look and feel of an original painting. This finish also has a non-glare effect that makes viewing your picture more enjoyable. Jules Cheret (1836 – 1932) French painter and lithographer, became master of Belle Epoque poster art. Known as the father of the modern poster. Tangletown Fine Art Les Coulisses de LOpera by Jules Cheret, Framed Wall Art, 15"x35", Ready to Hang | BH58822P114-1131