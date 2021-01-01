Advertisement
Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display above the 6 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 28 mm. Case thickness: 6 mm. Band width: 15 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Les Bemonts Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Edox Les Bemonts Silver Dial Ladies Watch 57001 37R AIR.