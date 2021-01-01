leQuiven 4 Pack Leather AirTag Case for Apple AirTags Tracker, Protective AirTag Holder AirTag Keychain Loop Case with Key Ring for AirTag, Air tag.

Unique Design? Designed specifically for AirTag 2021 (AirTag not included). With slim fit and stylish design, you can take it everywhere without affecting any functions. Note: The protective case is made of PU leather material, not pure leather material, please check before purchasing. thanks! Protective Case? Easy to Install and remove your AirTag tracker. Firm button clasp for protection, and scratch-resistant to secure device. Functional Keychain? With the key ring, you can easy to attach to your personal belongings: key, bag, purse, belt, and everything that you do not want to lose. Good Material? 100% vegan leather case for daily usage. a metallic key chain not easy to rust for long-time use. Hope Know Before Purchasing? Only pack 4 Pcs of protective cover with keychain. AirTag not included. If you run into any issue, just drop us an email. We are here to make our customer satisfied.