Leopard Pumpkin Rainbow Thankful Educator Thanksgiving T-shirt. Gift for Teacher, Education, Kindergarten Teacher, 1st 2nd 3rd Grade Teacher, Pre-K Teacher, Elementary Teacher, Learning, Student, Teacher's Day, Jobs, School, SPED Teacher, Principal It's Fall Y'all, Thanksgiving Gift shirt for anyone who loves Pumpkin Spice, Hello Fall Vibes, Jesus Christ, Pumpkin Season, Pumpkin Patch. Funny Teacher Student outfits to wear on Thanksgiving Dinner, Fall, Halloween, Gifts giving, Christmas Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem