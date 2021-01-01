Lisa Corti - Leopard Stripes Sky Bedspread - 180x270cm - Blue

Add the perfect finishing touch to your bed with this Leopard Stripes bedspread from Lisa Corti. A bold and eye-catching piece, the bedspread features floral motifs, leopard print and a striped border. Pair with more colourful accessories from Lisa Corti to transform your space. Key features: * Material: cotton * Dimensions: 180x270cm * Floral motifs * Leopard print pattern * Striped border detail in gold color * Striped border * Block printed by hand * Dry clean only * Please note, this item has been printed by hand therefore differences in colour and pattern can occur