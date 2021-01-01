Leopard Rainbow Teacher Inspirational teaching is my jam T-Shirt

Leopard Rainbow I Teach The Cutest Pumpkins In The Patch is a great Halloween costume for teacher, teacher team, teacher crew, teacher squad, best teacher ever, blessed teacher, to wear on Trick or Treat this Halloween night party, Halloween vibes Gift for the spooky season, spooky vibes, happy Halloween, Fall Thanksgiving, appreciation teacher week. Trick or teach, hello fall, fall y'all, pumpkin patch, pumpkin spice & everything nice, pumpkin spice junkie, pumpkin spice Jesus Christ, teacher life Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem