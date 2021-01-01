Leopard Print Flat Woven Hand Towel Black - Opalhouse designed with Jungalow

Enliven your bath decor with the Leopard-Print Flat Woven Hand Towel from Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™. Made from 100percent cotton, this decorative hand towel feels soft against your skin while helping to get your hands dry in no time. Featuring a leopard print, this cotton hand towel brings boho-inspired charm to your bath space. Arrange it neatly with other hand towels, washcloths or bath towels to create a spa-like ambiance in your bathroom. Meet Justina Blakeney, designer, artist and founder of Jungalow, a brand that’s all about bringing good vibes home. In love with all things colorful, patterned and plant-filled, Jungalow combines lush elements to create a signature bohemian look. Now Jungalow is partnering with Opalhouse to inspire lived-in spaces that feel cozy, wild and free. Pattern: Leopard Spot.