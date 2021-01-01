From embraced in pink

Leopard Faith Over Fear Breast Cancer Awareness T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Our Faith Over Fear Breast Cancer Awareness tee with leopard elements was designed to inspire women to fight, believe, hope and survive! We are proud to offer our breast cancer awareness designs to wear not just in October, but everyday. Our pink ribbon, Faith Over Fear leopard inspired design makes the perfect gift for all the breast cancer survivors in your life. As well as spreading breast cancer awareness to everyone who sees your beautiful tee. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com