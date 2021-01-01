If you thrive on rich textures and vibrant hues, the Leopard Boucle Embroidered Decorative Throw Pillow, 20x20" by Drew Barrymore Flower Home creates a wild, bold look in your living room. The embroidered front of this accent pillow features a powerful leopard lounging on a flowering branch. The bright yellow background adds definition to the rust and burgundy leopard and allows the design to pop. Light pink flowers soften the look and jute tassels on each corner of the pillow add a boho touch.A zippered closure allows you to remove the cover of the Leopard Boucle Embroidered Decorative Throw Pillow so you can spot clean it when needed. Add this throw pillow to a mid-century sofa or glam velvet chair for rich, eclectic style, or use it to add dimension and color to your neutral bedding. The pillow really stands out when paired with other pieces from the Drew Barrymore Flower Home Collection.About Drew Barrymore Flower HomeDrew Barrymore Flower Home makes it easy and affordable for everyone to let their unique personal style come alive wherever they may live. Vibrant, inviting, and full of life, the collection itself has a get-along philosophy, allowing things to come together in a curated way. Guided by inspiration from Drew’s travels as well as familiar places she keeps near to her heart, each piece is a reflection of her direction and taste crafted with attention to detail. The result is a refreshing and unexpected mix full of bold prints, feminine patterns, fresh color ways, and functional silhouettes.