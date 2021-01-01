From guess
GUESS Leonna
The GUESS Leonna sandals bring multi-point adjustment functionality and colorful style in a strappy package with some asymmetric, sporty fun. Velcro nylon webbing straps feature a GUESS print design. Soft padding at the toes and heel. Molded foot-bed and chunky sole. Textile upper. Textile lining. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 9 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.