From dr. martens
Dr. Martens Leona Leather Combat Boots
Built on the rebelliously comfortable Dr. Martens Airwair air-cushioned sole which is slip-resistant with superior abrasion, and is oil- and fat-resistant. Classic Doc's DNA is in full effect, with visible stitching, grooved sides and a scripted heel-loop. Leather upper Round toe Lace-up vamp Heel tab Leather lining Rubber air-cushioned sole Imported SIZE Block heel, 2" (50mm) Platform height, 1.5" Shaft, 6" Leg opening, 11.75" Please note: Fits true to size.