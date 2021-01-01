From jennifer taylor home
Jennifer Taylor Home Leona Collection Traditional Trim Tassel Round Living Room Vanity Stool, Estate Blue
The Leona Collection Vanity Stool is a Practical Size With Dimensions of 16" x 16" x 18" and Weighs only 12.9 lbs., it is a Great Addition to Your Home and Can Easy Be Placed and Used in Any Room Durable Construction: Crafted From Steam Dried Hardwood and 11 Layer Plywood Compliant to CARB, This Stool is Crafted With Great Material in Order to Ensure That it Will Be Durable and Long Lasting For Several Years to Come Complimentary Design: Containing a Fire Retardant Foam, This Vanity Stool is Not Only Safe but Also Stylish. Upholstered in 100% Polyester, The Accented Decorative Design and Cord Trim Adds a Burst of Color To Any Room. Enjoy Immediately: Upon Delivery, No Assembly is Required. Immediately Place and Enjoy For Many Years to Come Purchase With Certainty: Jennifer Taylor Home Creates and Designs Durable and Long Lasting Products Out of Quality. Following Modern Trends of Home and Furniture, it is Without a Doubt that Jennifer Taylor Home Will Provide the Perfect Creation for You