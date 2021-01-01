ORE International Leona 62.5 in. Crystal and Chrome Floor Lamp with White Linen Shade

Sensual curves emphasize the romantic feel of crystal glass, offering an artistic and elegant ambiance. With a chrome metal profile and crystal glass design, this contemporary Leona floor lamp has a stunning and lavish quality. Update any space instantly by adding this glam crystal glass floor lamp. The sensual curves profile adds lovely detail, also serving as the base for a sphere detail. The base of this distinctive modern floor lamp is made from a triple crystal orb, with grooves and ridges at the top and bottom and a sleek round base for support. A white linen drum shade tops off the design beautifully and creates a pleasing, soft glow.