From besa lighting
Leon Mini Pendant Light by Besa Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Satin Nickel - (1JT-LEONWC-SN)
The Leon Mini Pendant Light by Besa Lighting brings a clean, contemporary touch to spaces. Blending form and function together, a decorative sleeve supports this piece, dressing up the simple cord suspending it. With a teardrop-shaped, blown glass shade, this small but mighty pendant has a lovely opaque finish that creates a translucent, fog-like glow as it shapes a downward cast layer of light onto spaces. A sleek metal cap tops this elegant mini pendant, dressing up its minimalistic silhouette to work well with a variety of settings. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Clear. Finish: Satin Nickel