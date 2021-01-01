Leo Lion Peridot & Diamond Constellation Signet Ring In 14k Yellow Gold Vermeil On Sterling Silver - 6.5 - Also in: 6, 5.5, 9.5, 9, 10, 8.5, 7, 5, 8, 7.5

Roll out the red carpet when you rock our Leo Lion Constellation Signet Ring. Born between July 23rd and August 22nd, Leos are able to achieve anything they want to in any area of life they commit to. One of their lucky birthstones is Peridot. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this signet ring features a single peridot gemstone (0.02 Carats) along with 0.03 carats of genuine, natural diamonds in collet prong and bezel settings. This ring is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem \'Cosmic\' written by the LMJ founder & CEO.