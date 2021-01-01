From lzf
Lens Circular LED Table Lamp by LZF - Color: Brown - Finish: Copper - (LENS CR M CO LED UL 21)
The intention of the design behind the Lens Circular LED Table Lamp by LZF was to create a balance of contradictions: curved and straight, complex and effortless, natural and hi-tech, matter and non-matter. It seeks to show off the beauty of natural wood by using a simple ring of Wood Veneer, which also acts as a diffuser for the LEDs housed discreetly in the central Metal ring. The central ring manages to draw attention to the void at the center of the lamp as well as to the continuous ring of light pulling away from it, across the wood lens. Designed by MUT. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Color: Brown. Finish: Copper