RoomMates Lemon Zest Peel and Stick Wallpaper (Covers 28.29 sq. ft.), yellow/ black

Captivate the look and feel of a nature-inspired forest in any room with Black Lemon Zest Peel and Stick Wallpaper by Room Mates. Simple and affordable, give walls, decor and accessories a refreshing transformation with very little effort. Great for DIY projects, temporary home decorating and more, Peel and Stick Wallpaper transforms any space or decor in minutes. Simply peel from the backing and stick to any clean flat surface. When it's time to redecorate, remove in full strips without damaging painted walls or leaving any sticky residue behind. Bring the glories of nature into your home with peel and stick wallpaper from Room Mates. Color: yellow/ black.