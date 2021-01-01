VepaDesigns Lemon Lemon Citrus Pattern Summer Tropical Cute Fruit Lover Gifts Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This is the perfect food Design gift for father's day or mother's day . If you are a best-friend, bff, couple, boyfriend, Idean-girl, boy, girlfriend, that loves nature, this awesome cute Design ideais perfect for you! Get this lemon citrus pattern summer tropical Design for those who likes zest, aloha, hawaii, drinking-lemonade, beach, kawaii, tree or farmer, vegan, and vegetarian, Great present for christmas, birthday and, father's day or mother's day . 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only