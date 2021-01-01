Lemington 64" Wide 3 Drawer Buffet Table

Give your favorite vinos the perfect perch with this stylish 3-drawer buffet table. Its mid-century modern design is made from a blend of solid and engineered wood, and it's built on top of four angled legs for a sleek look. Three drawers with copper metal drawer pulls is great for tucking away cocktail napkins and coasters. And two doors open to reveal shelf space for glasses, soda bottles, and spirits. Plus, the wine rack display lets you store and display up to twelve wine bottles. Color: Off White and Maple Cream