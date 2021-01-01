From industrial lodge home
Lelia Parsons Chair
Boasting clean lines and a tall profile, this upholstered dining chair (set of 2) complements dining decor styles from a modern farmhouse, traditional, and contemporary. These chairs are made from durable faux leather and feature a beautiful stitched exterior. And the surface of the product has a lustrous texture and a cortical texture that looks very textured. This chair soft to touch. A sturdy frame constructed with solid wood provides you the stability you need, while the seat cushion is filled with a combination of dense foam to provide the most comfortable seating experience. Whether you use this parson chair in your dining room, kitchen, office, or basement, this chair is an easy to assemble and stylish answer to your needs. Upholstery Color: Blue